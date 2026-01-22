World Series winning coach hired as Salt Lake Bees' 2026 manager

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SOUTH JORDAN — A familiar face in the Pacific Coast League has been named as the next manager of the Salt Lake Bees, after the team's all-time-winningest manager received a big league promotion.

The Los Angeles Angels and Salt Lake Bees hired Doug Davis to be the team's skipper.

"We're excited to welcome Doug to the Salt Lake Bees. Doug brings a proven track record of leadership, development and winning at the Triple-A level," said Bees General Manager Ty Wardle, in a statement on Thursday. "His experience, baseball knowledge and ability to connect with players make him the right person to lead our clubhouse as we enter the 2026 season."

Davis, 63, last served as manager of the Round Rock Express within the PCL, where he helped the team win the second half of the league's season in 2023. He also claimed his 900th minor league managerial win last season.

His coaching career started in the mid-1990s, following a decade-long playing career that included brief stints with the Angels in 1988 — the team that drafted him — and the Texas Rangers in 1992. He's spent most of his coaching career in the minors, but was a bench coach for the then-Florida Marlins when they won the 2003 World Series.

"Having been around Salt Lake and the league for the past three seasons, I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to spend 2026 here," he said. "I love the new ballpark and the energy around this franchise, and I'm thrilled to be part of the Los Angeles Angels organization again."

His hiring comes a few months after the Angels announced that longtime Bees manager Keith Johnson had been promoted to the big league club's third-base coach for the 2026 season. The rest of the Bees' coaching staff was not announced on Thursday.