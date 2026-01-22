'Heated Rivalry' co-stars to be torchbearers for the Milan Cortina Olympics

This image released by Crave shows Hudson Williams, left, and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry."

This image released by Crave shows Hudson Williams, left, and Connor Storrie in a scene from "Heated Rivalry." (Crave via AP)

MILAN — The actors co-starring in the hit hockey romance TV series "Heated Rivalry" are set to be among the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame on the way to the Opening Ceremony for the Milan Cortina Games.

The organizing committee announced Thursday that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie will take part in the torch relay. The Opening Ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 6.

The series based off "Game Changers" books has captivated viewers with the fictional story of a Canadian and a Russian hockey player sustaining a decade-long secret relationship.

The first season became the the No. 1 series on HBO Max. Originally developed for the Canadian streaming service Crave, the show scored a distribution deal with HBO and has already been renewed for a second season, and it will broadcast in Italy beginning next month.

