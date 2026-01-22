Naomi Osaka tones down her walk-on outfit for second-round match at the Australian Open

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 22, 2026 at 2:01 a.m. | Posted - Jan. 22, 2026 at 1:32 a.m.

 
Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Naomi Osaka didn't make quite the same grand entrance for her second-round match at the Australian Open, dispensing with the couture wide-brim hat, veil and parasol but still wearing the jellyfish-inspired dress into Margaret Court Arena on Thursday night.

The two-time Australian Open winner's grand fashion statement went viral before her opening win at the season-opening major on Rod Laver Arena.

In the second of the show courts at Melbourne Park for her second-round match against Sorana Cirstea, Osaka pared the outfit back. She matched a warm-up jacket in the same blue and green aquatic hues as her Nike dress and wore a visor.

Two women in the crowd wore replicas of the wide-brim hat and veil that Osaka wore for her walk-on in the previous match.

The player tunnel into Margaret Court isn't as long or elaborate as the entry to the main arena.

Before the start of the night session on Day 5, all spectators were asked to join a moment of silent reflection to remember the 15 people killed in the Bondi terror attack last month. It was a National Day of Mourning in Australia for the deaths, and signs in the main arenas at Mebourne Park highlighted the message: "Light Will Win."

The Associated Press
