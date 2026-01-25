Helmet use in winter sports can reduce head injuries by 30% to 50%

BRIGHTON — Being bundled up with puffy coats may help people feel more safe and secure on the slopes, but one additional piece of equipment is quite important for keeping them safe from serious injuries.

Brighton Ski Resort and Intermountain Health Alta View Hospital gave over 100 free helmets out on Jan. 16 to people who were skiing or snowboarding without head protection — repeating an effort from the previous season — to reduce injuries and encourage helmet use.

Yvette Pierce, trauma coordinator and emergency department nurse at the Sandy hospital, said the event is an opportunity to prevent injuries and raise awareness of the importance of helmets, which she said "are a key line of defense."

"Helmets can reduce head injuries by 30% to 50% and potentially prevent a trip to the emergency department for a serious head injury," she said.

Skiers and snowboarders without helmets were handed vouchers throughout the day. Others could also come to the Intermountain Health booth for a helmet fitting, hot chocolate and more safety information.

Intermountain Health has held similar events in the summer as well, encouraging helmet use for a variety of sports.