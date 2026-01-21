Man City players to refund fans who traveled to Norway for shocking Champions League loss

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 21, 2026 at 9:21 a.m.

 
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, applauds the crowd after the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, applauds the crowd after the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Manchester City in Bodo, Norway, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Fredrik Varfjell/NTB via AP)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City's players will refund ticket costs for fans who traveled to Norway for the team's shocking 3-1 loss to tiny Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

City striker Erling Haaland apologized immediately after Tuesday's game for City's performance, saying it was "embarrassing."

Haaland is in a captains' group also containing Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri, and they said in a joint statement Wednesday that the players will reimburse the 374 supporters who made the long journey to Bodø, which is located north of the Arctic Circle.

"Our supporters mean everything to us," the statement read. "We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world.

"We also recognize that it was a lot of traveling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult evening for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who traveled to Bodo is the least we can do."

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Photos

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  