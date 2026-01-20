Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 20, 2026 at 7:09 p.m.

 
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her second round match against Bai Zhuoxuan of China at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during her second round match against Bai Zhuoxuan of China at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated a tenacious Bai Zhouxuan of China 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Sabalenka needed seven set points at Rod Laver Arena to take the first set against the defensive-minded Chinese player, who used clever drop shots to help her stay in the match.

Sabalenka won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open titles but was the runner-up a year ago to Madison Keys. Sabalenka is after her fifth Grand Slam singles title, having also won the U.S. Open twice.

Bai was making her second appearance in the Australian Open and reached the second round for the first time.

___

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  