Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated a tenacious Bai Zhouxuan of China 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Sabalenka needed seven set points at Rod Laver Arena to take the first set against the defensive-minded Chinese player, who used clever drop shots to help her stay in the match.

Sabalenka won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open titles but was the runner-up a year ago to Madison Keys. Sabalenka is after her fifth Grand Slam singles title, having also won the U.S. Open twice.

Bai was making her second appearance in the Australian Open and reached the second round for the first time.

___