Former NBA star Lamar Odom arrested on suspicion of DUI in Nevada

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 20, 2026 at 1:01 p.m.

 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAS VEGAS — Former NBA star Lamar Odom was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Las Vegas over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Odom, 46, was pulled over Saturday on Interstate 15 near Harry Reid International Airport, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Shawn Haggstrom.

He could face charges including DUI, excessive speed and failure to properly maintain a travel lane, Haggstrom said.

Haggstrom didn't have attorney information for Odom. An email seeking comment from a sports agent for Odom wasn't immediately returned.

Clark County jail records showed that Odom was no longer in custody as of Tuesday.

Odom won championships in 2009 and 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks during a 14-year NBA career.

His 2013 marriage to Khloe Kardashian was tabloid fodder and the couple appeared together on a reality TV show before divorcing months later. That same year, Odom was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles.

In 2015, Odom made headlines after suffering a medical episode during a stay at a legal brothel in Nevada called Love Ranch.

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  