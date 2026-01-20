Intermountain Health offers 3 ways to reduce risk for cervical cancer

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

The human papillomavirus, or HPV, is the cause of nearly all cervical cancers. But there's good news: HPV vaccinations can help prevent cervical cancer, as well as a host of other cancers caused by HPV.

The vaccine, coupled with regular screening – including a new at-home option – and checkups are the best way to reduce the risk of cervical cancer.

"Cervical cancer occurs when cells grow abnormally in the cervix," said Stephanie Henderson, MD, medical director for gynecology at Intermountain Health who is based in the Salt Lake City area. "This process usually takes several years, allowing a large window of opportunity to detect and treat abnormal cells early."

January is national Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Cervical cancer is the fourth-most common cancer in women around the world. More than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer each year, a number that has decreased dramatically over the past 50 years thanks to improved screening and the development of vaccines.

Nearly all cervical cancers are caused by HPV, a group of more than 200 common and highly contagious viruses. HPV, which also causes five other cancers, has been found in body fluids such as saliva, semen, and vaginal fluid but is most often passed from one person to another through direct physical contact. It is a common cause of genital warts and can infect the cells of the mouth, throat, genitals and anus.

"Historically, about 85% of all people, male and female, will be infected with HPV during their lifetime," Henderson said. "Fortunately, most people will recover from the virus before it causes any significant problems. The HPV vaccine helps people fight off HPV infection and helps prevent an HPV infection from progressing to precancer or cancer."

Recent research shows when detected early, five-year cervical cancer survival is higher than 90%. Yet more than half of all cervical cancer diagnoses are made beyond an early stage.

3 ways to reduce your risk of cervical cancer:

Get the HPV vaccine

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the HPV vaccine for both boys and girls between the ages of 9-12 years old, because the vaccine is most effective when administered long before exposure to HPV. More than 135 million doses of the HPV vaccine have been safely administered in the U.S. alone.

"Vaccinating our sons and daughters at the recommended ages can help keep them healthy well into adulthood, and is the best way to prevent HPV-related cancers later in life," said Tamara Sheffield, MD, medical director of immunization programs for Intermountain Health.

Adolescents and adults can get the HPV vaccine up to age 45. Check with your trusted women's health or primary care provider if you haven't received it.

Begin getting a Pap smear screening at age 21

This screening checks the cervix for abnormal cells that can become cancer. Pap smear screenings are recommended once every three years for women ages 21-29.

From ages 30-65, women can continue to have a Pap test every five years with HPV testing.

Screen for HPV at a checkup or with an FDA-approved home-test option

The guidelines for cervical cancer screening were recently updated by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to include a new home-test option.

"There are many tools to help prevent cervical cancer, and one of those is an FDA-approved HPV test that can be used at home by women over age 30," said Henderson. "We're excited about home HPV tests since they can remove barriers to help more women get screened, but it's important that FDA-approved tests are used and directions are followed precisely for accurate results."

Ask your health provider if self-swab collection is recommended and available in your area, and check to see if it's covered by your insurance.

"It's also important to follow up with a women's health provider about Pap smear or HPV test results so you know what type of screening and frequency of screening is recommended in the future, based on your age and medical history," Henderson said.

Who is at risk for cervical cancer?

Women who smoke are almost twice as likely to get cervical cancer.

Women who become sexually active before age 18 are more likely to contract the HPV virus. Women with multiple sexual partners are also more likely to contract the HPV virus and develop cervical cancer.

Women with a weakened immune system have a greater risk of cervical cancer.

