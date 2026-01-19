Titans agree to hire Robert Saleh as coach as they seek to speed up rebuild, AP source says

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans agreed to hire Robert Saleh as their coach, hoping he can speed up their rebuild and end the franchise's skid of four straight losing seasons, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Saleh spent this season as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, his second stint in that job after spending three-plus seasons as coach of the New York Jets. He did not have a winning season with the Jets and was fired after a 2-3 start in 2024, going 20-36 overall.

Tennessee went 19-49 over the past four seasons under Mike Vrabel — who was fired after the 2024 season — and Brian Callahan, who lasted just 23 games before being fired on Oct. 13 after a 1-5 start. That made the Titans the first team with a coaching vacancy, only to wind up as one of 10 NFL teams looking for a coach and the fourth to hire one.

