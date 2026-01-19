Warriors guard Jimmy Butler goes down with right knee injury in 3rd quarter against Heat

By Janie Mccauley, Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 19, 2026 at 10:05 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 19, 2026 at 9:56 p.m.

 
Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler III points at the bench after hitting a 3-pointer in 4th quarter of 126-113 win over New York Knicks in NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.

Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler III points at the bench after hitting a 3-pointer in 4th quarter of 126-113 win over New York Knicks in NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

5 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors star Jimmy Butler was helped off the court with a right knee injury at the 7:41 mark of the third quarter of Monday's game against his former Miami team.

Butler was hurt moments after catching a pass in the paint when he went down hard and awkwardly following a collision with the Heat's Davion Mitchell — who was called for a foul.

The knee buckled upon his landing and Butler grimaced and grabbed at his knee while down for a couple of minutes. He needed teammates Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield to escort him off the court and to the locker room after the fall on the Warriors' offensive end. When he finally got up with assistance, he was unable to put any pressure on his knee.

In 21 minutes, Butler had 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, four assists and three rebounds.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Janie Mccauley
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  