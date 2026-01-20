Josh Furlong's AP Top 25: Indiana caps off storybook season, earns No. 1 final ranking

SALT LAKE CITY — It was one of the greatest sports stories as Indiana football went from irrelevant to national champions in a two-year period.

Even coming into the 2025 season, there was plenty of doubt Indiana could have anywhere close to a season it had in 2024 — in which the Hoosier made the College Football Playoff. In fact, I had Indiana No. 21 in my preseason ballot, like many other voters.

But Indiana quickly silenced the doubters and concluded an undefeated season with an entertaining national championship win over Miami.

The following is the ballot I submitted to the Associated Press that will be counted in the final consensus rankings that will be released Tuesday morning.

1. Indiana

Fernando Mendoza had the ultimate post-Heisman moment with his gutsy fourth-down run for a game-winning touchdown, making arguably the biggest play — in the season? — in a tight game.

And then defensive back Jamari Sharpe sealed the win for the Hoosiers with an interception on an underthrown pass by Miami quarterback Carson Beck as the Hurricanes pushed for a game-winning drive.

Mendoza capped off a special season throwing for 186 passing yards, but his fourth-down 12-yard run changed the game.

2. Miami

Despite a missed field goal and a blocked punt that Indiana returned for a touchdown, Miami still had its chance. The team who barely got into the playoff was less than a minute away from a potential game-winning touchdown drive. Malachi Toney was electric for the Hurricanes and kept it a one-possession game, but a final mistake by Beck was the nail in the coffin.

Nothing erases the sting of a loss in the national championship game, but Miami proved it belonged in the playoff ... and the championship game.

3. Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss in dramatic fashion, but the Rebels narrowly missed out on a national championship game appearance. Ole Miss had what it took, but Miami was simply better.

4. Ohio State

The weak schedule eventually caught up to the Buckeyes, but they remained one of the best teams in the country — on paper and on the field. Ohio State felt like an inevitable machine, but fell short to Miami — we're sensing a theme here.

5. Georgia

Another team who was close, but not close enough. The Bulldogs played some of its best ball late in the season, but ran into an Ole Miss team who had a special season of their own in another great story for the season.

6. Oregon

Ignoring the fact that the national champions dominated Oregon in the semifinals, the Ducks were one of the best teams in the country this season — just a little early on their schedule. With Dante Moore coming back to Eugene, the Ducks will remain in the hunt.

7. Texas Tech

After a stellar season, it was the offense that ultimately let down the Red Raiders. The defense was the prize of the roster, and that remained through the playoff. But the high-dollar spend on the roster couldn't overcome an offense that struggled in the red zone all season.

8. Alabama

On one hand, Alabama improved in Kalen DeBoer's second season; but there was always something a little off about this year's roster — like it wasn't fully connected in a way that could overcome better teams. Alabama was a good but not great team.

9. Texas A&M

Regular season Texas A&M was better than postseason A&M, but it wasn't that black and white. Like many teams above them, the Aggies lost to a good Miami team. The future is bright at Texas A&M and there's reasons to believe we'll be seeing more of the Aggies.

10. Oklahoma

Oklahoma was another good but not great team, and that played out throughout the season, too. Some of that was because John Mateer got injured and had some hot-and-cold games, but it wasn't good enough in the playoff against a team it already beat in the regular season. With that said, Oklahoma will be a force in the future.

If you can't see my full ballot below, click here.