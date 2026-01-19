Goalie fight breaks out between Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky and San Jose's Alex Nedeljkovic

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 19, 2026 at 6:32 p.m.

 
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the Washington Capitals during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

SUNRISE, Fla. — A goalie fight broke out with 14 minutes left in a game Monday night between the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks that had gotten increasingly chippy with post-whistle pushing and shoving.

Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky beelined from his crease to even things up after San Jose's Alex Nedeljkovic got involved in a scrum in the corner.

Panthers fans chanted, "Bobby! Bobby!" after the two netminders were done tussling. Cheers followed when Bobrovsky returned from a brief trip to the locker room.

Bobrovsky and Nedeljkovic each got a 5-minute major penalty for fighting and an additional 2-minute penalty for leaving the crease to take part in an altercation. They stayed in the game.

The goalie nicknamed "Bob" has backstopped the NHL's southernmost team to consecutive Stanley Cup championships.

