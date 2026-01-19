Israel invited to join Trump's 'Board of Peace,' sources say

An Israeli flag flies outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Oct. 22, 2024.

An Israeli flag flies outside the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Oct. 22, 2024. (Nathan Howard, Reuters)

JERUSALEM — Israel has received an invitation from the United ​States to join President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, two ⁠sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if ‌Israel had accepted the invitation. The prime minister's ⁠office did not respond to a request for ‌comment.

Trump originally proposed ‍establishing the Board of Peace when he announced ⁠last September his plan ⁠to end the war in Gaza. But an invitation sent to world leaders last week, seen by Reuters, outlines a broad role ending conflicts globally.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has criticized the composition of a Gaza Executive Board announced ‍by the U.S. last week, saying that it ran counter to Israel's policy.

The Gaza Executive Board would fall under the authority of the Board of Peace, and the White House has said that it will focus on advancing stability and prosperity ‌in Gaza. There are no Palestinians on the board.

Netanyahu's office did not ‌specify the issue with the Gaza board, whose members include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Qatari official, among others.

Israeli officials have repeatedly objected to any ⁠Turkish involvement in Gaza, ​and Israel has a tense ⁠relationship with Qatar, ‌which mediates between Israel and Hamas.

