No. 1 Arizona's defense and 23 points from Jaden Bradley help beat UCF 84-77

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 1 Arizona overcame foul trouble to star forward Koa Peat with 23 points from Jaden Bradley and a hounding defensive effort to beat UCF 84-77 on Saturday.

Brayden Burries scored 18 points and center Motejus Krivas added 17 and 12 rebounds in the victory.

Krivas' interior presence helped Arizona (18-0, 4-0 Big 12) overcome early foul trouble that limited Peat to 20 minutes, tying his season-low. Peat scored a season-low four points on 1-for-4 shooting with three rebounds.

But the Wildcats maintained a strong inside, outscoring the Knights (14-3, 3-2) 36-28 in the paint. UCF shot only 40% from the floor and 8 for 26 (30.8%) from 3-point range. The Knights entered the game second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage at 38.4%.

UCF was still able to keep the game close, trailing by three at the half thanks to senior guard Themus Fulks.

Fulks scored 18 of his career-high 30 points in the first half. He made 11 of his 30 shots and added eight assists and five rebounds.

Jordan Burks scored 16 points for the Knights.

The Wildcats opened up a 10-point lead midway through the second half, going on an 8-0 run, and never let the lead get closer than six points. That did not come until a 3-pointer from Chris Johnson with 36 seconds to play.

Arizona spent a lot of time at the foul line. Bradley went 11 of 13 from the line and the Wildcats made 23 of 33 attempts. The Knights were 13 for 14 from the line.

Arizona: Wednesday vs. Cincinnati

UCF: Tuesday at No. 2 Iowa State

