Rangers GM Chris Drury shared letter with fans saying the franchise feels their disappointment

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 16, 2026 at 3:38 p.m.

 
Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk, center, celebrates with teammate Thomas Chabot, left, after scoring a goal as New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) looks away during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in New York.

Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk, center, celebrates with teammate Thomas Chabot, left, after scoring a goal as New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) looks away during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury shared a letter with fans saying the franchise feels their disappointment.

Drury wrote on Friday that he plans to "retool" by possibly trading established players.

Coming off an underachieving this season and missing the playoffs last year, the Rangers are the only team with a losing record in the Eastern Conference past the midway mark of the NHL season.

New York has lost a season-high five games, entering its next game Saturday at Philadelphia.

The Rangers were booed off the ice at the first intermission of their latest loss, an 8-4 loss to Ottawa that was the team's 17th setback in 22 games at Madison Square Garden.

Winger Artemi Panarin, New York's leading scorer every season since signing as a free agent in 2019, does not have a contract beyond June 30, turns 35 on Oct. 31 and could be dealt before the March 6 trade deadline.

