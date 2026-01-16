Pisa scores rare home goal to salvage draw with Atalanta

Pisa's Juan Quadrado attempts to score during the Serie A soccer match between Pisa and Atalanta in Pisa, Italy, on Friday, Jan. 16; 2026.

Pisa's Juan Quadrado attempts to score during the Serie A soccer match between Pisa and Atalanta in Pisa, Italy, on Friday, Jan. 16; 2026. (Alessandro La Rocca/LaPresse via AP)

PISA, Italy — Second-to-last Pisa scored only its second home goal of the season with three minutes left to tie high-flying Atalanta 1-1 and record a Serie A-high 11th draw on Friday.

Pisa had the better of a dour match but it had scored only once in eight home matches this season and rarely threatened to increase that meager tally.

It went behind with seven minutes left when Nikola Krstovic pounced on a lose ball close to goal and fired into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

But soon after Rafiu Durosinmi met a cross from Mehdi Léris and gave Pisa a vital point in its fight against relegation.

It was one point above Verona and equal with Fiorentina. Both clubs have a game in hand.

Atalanta was in seventh place.

