School boards approve names for 3 new Utah County school districts

UTAH COUNTY — Three new Utah County school districts all now have names, ahead of next year's split of the state's largest school district.

One new district's board of education voted 6-1 Wednesday in favor of officially adopting the name Timpanogos School District as its permanent identity.

As one of three reorganized districts slated to begin educating students in 2027, the name reflects schools within the cities of Lindon, Orem, Pleasant Grove, and Vineyard, all connected by the familiar landmark of Mount Timpanogos, district officials said.

"Timpanogos" was selected as a temporary placeholder name early last year, following the 2024 general election, where voters in 10 northern Utah County cities voted in favor of splitting up the Alpine School District.

One of the first tasks for its new board members who were elected in November during the 2025 municipal election was to approve a name for the emerging school district. Board members combed through feedback from students, parents, employees and community members who, according to the district, participated in various surveys and offered input during the process, according to the district.

"After reviewing that feedback, the board is confident the name honors the place our community calls home and will serve the district well into the future," a statement on the Alpine School District's website reads.

New names have also been approved for two other emerging districts in Utah County.

Newly elected board members of Aspen Peaks School District, representing cities of Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Highland, Lehi and a portion of Draper, voted to make the name official in late November.

Last month, the board of education for the Lake Mountain School District — covering the cities of Cedar Fort, Eagle Mountain, Fairfield and Saratoga Springs — made its name permanent.

School boards in all three districts are currently focused on searching for a superintendent who will oversee each respective administration.

The application periods are closed and new superintendents are expected to be named in February.

The new districts will officially become operational in July 2027.