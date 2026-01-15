Washington state boy gets dream Make-A-Wish trip to meet Mariners

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

COLBERT, Wash. — Walk into 13-year-old Seton James' room, and you'll see priceless sports memorabilia, proof that dreams really do come true.

Binders full of autographed cards, baseballs, and one very special jersey.

"I got Edgar Martinez's autograph; it was crazy," Seton says, his eyes lighting up as he talks about his collection from what turned out to be the trip of a lifetime.

You might think all kids love sports, but Seton takes it to another level. He's one of four boys in the James family, and while he's not the oldest, he's definitely the one who lives and breathes athletics.

"I like football, but baseball's better," he says matter-of-factly. When pressed for a reason why, his answer is confident: "Because it is."

And if you're wondering which team has captured his heart, that's easy.

The Seattle Mariners, without question.

"It's just like the team that I grew up knowing and loving," Seton explains.

His parents, Sarah and Jeff James, are both Cougs who met at a Washington State University football game. Sarah explained both parents have the recessive gene that causes cystic fibrosis, and two of their sons, Seton and Jude, were born with the life-threatening condition. Their oldest son, Ace, also has special needs.

"We just always have always tried to treat all of them like, 'You're fine, rub some dirt in it,'" Sarah said with a loving smile.

Both brothers managed treatment for cystic fibrosis with breathing treatments twice a day, every single day for many years.

"We always just kind of had that attitude that it's not going to be something that is going to hold him back," Sarah said.

Doctor visits, hospital stays and changing medications have never slowed the James boys down. That kind of resilience caught the attention of Make-A-Wish, not just once, but twice.

"Jude also has cystic fibrosis, so he also had a wish granted, and he wanted that play structure that's out front," Sarah said.

When it was Seton's turn, he didn't have to think twice.

"I had a few ideas, but I just ultimately decided that going to meet the Mariners would be the best," Seton said.

Seton and his parents flew to Seattle and got the full VIP experience.

"I ran the bases at opening day," Seton remembered with a huge grin.

"I have a picture of me holding a trident with Julio," he said, referring to Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez.

Advancements in cystic fibrosis treatment that specifically impacts the boys' gene combination is allowing the James family more freedom. Seton doesn't have to do daily treatments anymore. Instead, his mom said he visits the clinic at Sacred Heart Spokane every five to six months. And he hasn't had a major respiratory infection in a whole year.

"There's no stopping him," Sarah said.