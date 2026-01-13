Chloe Kim says she's 'good to go' for Olympics despite labrum tear in shoulder

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Snowboarder Chloe Kim says she's "good to go" for the Olympics despite tearing the labrum in her shoulder during a training run last week in Switzerland.

The two-time gold medalist in the halfpipe posted an update to Instagram on Tuesday, saying she wasn't surprised to learn she had torn her labrum — the lining of the socket that holds the shoulder together. She did not say which shoulder she injured when she fell while getting ready for this weekend's Laax Open.

"There are two ways to do it, and the way I did it is less severe than the other, so I'm really happy about that," she said. "Obviously, I'm really disappointed that I can't snowboard until right before the Olympics, which is going to be hard. I haven't gotten nearly the amount of reps that I would have liked, but that's OK."

