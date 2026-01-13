Temple assistant and former Cornell coach Bill Courtney dies at 55

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

PHILADELPHIA — Temple assistant and former Cornell coach Bill Courtney has died, the Owls announced Tuesday. He was 55.

Temple called Courtney's death a "sudden passing" and did not provide more details.

"I am shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news and passing of my close friend Bill Courtney," Temple coach Adam Fisher said. "Bill made such a big impact on our program in such a short time. He was one of the most respected coaches in the country — thoughtful, prepared and deeply committed to the game and to winning the right way.

"Bill made every program he touched better, and his loss is felt profoundly by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bill's family during this extremely difficult time."

Courtney joined Temple in June 2025, bringing more than 30 years of college coaching experience to Philadelphia. Before that, he spent five seasons at Miami and advanced to the NCAA Tournament three times, including a Final Four appearance in 2023. He was named Miami's interim coach for the final 19 games last year following Jim Larrañaga's retirement.

"I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of coach Bill Courtney," Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson said. "In the short time that he has been part of the Temple family, I saw the impact that he had on our program with the joy that exuded from him on and off the court. He will be missed by his immediate family, his Temple basketball family, and the greater basketball community."

A native of Alexandria, Virginia, Courtney was a standout collegiate player at Bucknell, where he earned All-Patriot League honors and graduated in 1992 with a degree in education.

His coaching stops include American, Bowling Green, George Mason, Providence, Virginia, Virginia Tech and DePaul. He also served as Cornell's coach for six seasons (2010-16).

"In over 30 years as a basketball coach, Courtney had a profound impact on his colleagues and student-athletes," American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti said. "He helped lead Miami to the Final Four and programs to nine postseason tournaments, but his affect on the lives of the student-athletes and coaches who worked with him will be his ultimate legacy."

___

