US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters as global terrorists

By Reuters | Posted - Jan. 13, 2026 at 2:34 p.m.

 
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood hold Jordanian flags and chant slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration after Friday prayers in Amman, Jordan, April 13, 2018. The placard reads: "Jerusalem, our capital."

Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood hold Jordanian flags and chant slogans during a pro-Palestinian demonstration after Friday prayers in Amman, Jordan, April 13, 2018. The placard reads: "Jerusalem, our capital." (Muhammad Hamed, Reuters)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WASHINGTON — The United States on Tuesday designated the Egyptian, Lebanese and ​Jordanian branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as global terrorists, citing in part what it called their ⁠support for Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The move, which Washington formally set in motion ‌last November, will bring sanctions against one of the ⁠Arab world's oldest and most influential Islamist movements.

The Treasury ‌said it was ‍labeling the three chapters as specially designated global terrorists. ⁠It has accused the trio ⁠of supporting or encouraging violent attacks against Israel and U.S. partners.

"Chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood purport to be legitimate civic organizations while, behind the scenes, they explicitly and enthusiastically support terrorist groups like Hamas," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Egypt's foreign ‍ministry welcomed the move, describing it as a "crucial step that reflects the gravity of the group and its extremist ideology and what it represents as a direct threat of regional and international security and stability."

The Muslim Brotherhood's Lebanese branch, also called Jama'a Islamiya, called the ‌move a political and administrative decision by the United States that has no "legal ‌impact within Lebanon."

The Muslim Brotherhood won Egypt's first free presidential election in 2012, but was overthrown by the military a year later after mass protests against its rule and ⁠has endured a fierce ​crackdown by authorities since then.

Most recent World stories

Related topics

WorldPolitics
Reuters
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  