Kaylee Hartung to make Super Bowl debut as NBC sideline reporter

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 13, 2026 at 7:23 a.m.

 
FILE - NFL sidelines reporter Kaylee Hartung reports to the camera following an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Dec 11, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.

FILE - NFL sidelines reporter Kaylee Hartung reports to the camera following an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Dec 11, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit, file)

STAMFORD, Conn. — Kaylee Hartung will work her first Super Bowl as a sideline reporter when NBC carries the game on Feb. 8.

Hartung will join Melissa Stark as sideline reporters. It is the second time that NBC has had two sideline reporters for its coverage of the Super Bowl.

Hartung will also be reporting from the Bears sideline on Sunday when NBC has the divisional round game between Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams. It will be her fifth NFL playoff assignment for NBC.

Along with the Super Bowl, Hartung will be a reporter for the aerials/moguls freestyle skiing competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Hartung has been a sideline reporter for Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" since its debut in 2022 as well as being a correspondent for NBC's "TODAY" show.

