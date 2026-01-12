How a slippery court led to a grueling stretch for the Bulls and Heat: 4 games in 5 days await

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 12, 2026 at 10:56 a.m.

 
United Center employees try to dry the court before an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

United Center employees try to dry the court before an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MIAMI — Chicago and Miami will both start a stretch of playing four games in five days later this month to make up for the slippery court issue that forced a postponement of a scheduled matchup between the clubs last week.

And the solution also means the Bulls and Heat will play three consecutive games against one another.

The NBA said Monday that the Miami at Chicago game that was scheduled to be played Thursday will now take place on Jan. 29. The Bulls were supposed to visit Miami for games on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1; those games will now be Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Chicago plays at Indiana on Jan. 28, the night before its now-rescheduled home game against Miami.

The Heat play host to Orlando on Jan. 28, then start the three-game set against the Bulls the next night.

