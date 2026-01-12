Dylan Raiola announces he's transferring from Nebraska to Oregon

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 12, 2026 at 10:05 a.m. | Posted - Jan. 12, 2026 at 9:54 a.m.

 
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as players warm up for the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Texas Tech, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as players warm up for the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Texas Tech, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

Quarterback Dylan Raiola announced Monday on social media he intends to transfer from Nebraska to Oregon.

Raiola was the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Nebraska and started 22 games over two seasons. He broke his leg against Southern California on Nov. 1 and missed the Cornhuskers' last four games.

Oregon's quarterback room for 2026 remains unsettled even with the addition of Raiola as Dante Moore decides whether he will enter the NFL draft.

Moore said Friday after a 56-22 loss to No. 1 Indiana in a College Football Playoff semifinal that he was uncertain on declaring for the draft or returning to Oregon for a final season. Moore went 24-of-39 for 285 yards with an interception and two fumbles against the Hoosiers.

He completed nearly 73% of his throws for 3,280 yards, with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

Two of Moore's backups, Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, have entered the transfer portal. Should Moore remain at Oregon, Raiola could redshirt next season before taking over as starter in 2027.

Raiola completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games this season. In his freshman year in 2024, he threw for 2,819 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  