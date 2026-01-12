Greenland says it should be defended by NATO

STOCKHOLM — Greenland's government said on ​Monday it will increase its efforts to ensure that ⁠the defense of the Arctic territory takes ‌place under the auspices of ⁠NATO, and again rejected ‌U.S. President Donald ‍Trump's ambition to take over ⁠the island.

Trump ⁠has said the United States must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent Russia or China occupying the ‍strategically located and minerals-rich territory in the future.

"All NATO member states, including the United States, have a common interest in the defense of Greenland," the ‌island's coalition government said in a statement.

The ‌European Union's Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius warned on Monday that a U.S. military ⁠takeover of Greenland ​would be ⁠the end of ‌NATO.

