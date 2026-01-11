49ers' George Kittle carted off with right Achilles tendon injury in playoff game against Eagles

By The Associated Press | Updated - Jan. 11, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. | Posted - Jan. 11, 2026 at 3:58 p.m.

 
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was carted off the field with a right Achilles tendon injury late in the first half of Sunday's wild-card playoff game at Philadelphia.

Kittle was pushed out of bounds on a 6-yard reception and grabbed the back of his lower right leg. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Kittle is a key part of both the run and pass game for the 49ers but played in just 11 games this season because of injuries. He missed five games early this season with a hamstring injury.

The catch was Kittle's first of the game. He clapped for his teammates as he was driven to the locker room.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  