Pro Picks: 4 road teams are favorites in wild-card weekend

The NFL's wild-card round kicked off with two wacky games that came down to the final seconds. A rematch of the 2022 NFC championship game highlights the rest of the weekend.

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and their inconsistent offense are home against Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers.

Philly ended Purdy's impressive rookie season three years ago by knocking him out of the NFC title game in the first quarter and then forced him back in to hand off after giving backup Josh Johnson a concussion in a lopsided victory.

The three other matchups are: Bills-Jaguars, Chargers-Patriots and Texans-Steelers.

The Los Angeles Rams rallied for a 34-31 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the playoff opener. Then, Caleb Williams led the Chicago Bears back from an 18-point deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers 31-27 on Saturday night.

Pro Picks examines the rest of the games with lines from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Line: Bills minus 1 1/2

Josh Allen and the Bills didn't win the AFC East after a five-year run so now they have to take the road route as the No. 6 seed. Buffalo's Super Bowl hopes have been dashed by Kansas City four times in the past five years. But they don't have to worry about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs this time.

NFL rushing champion James Cook takes some pressure off Allen, the reigning NFL MVP who is still seeking a Super Bowl appearance. Cook is facing the NFL's best run defense. The Jaguars allowed 85.6 yards per game and no running back got 75 yards against them.

Rookie coach Liam Coen led an impressive nine-win turnaround in Jacksonville, helping Trevor Lawrence have his best season. The underrated Jaguars don't get the attention they deserve but this team beat No. 1 seed Denver on the road in Week 16 and closed with eight straight wins. Lawrence is facing the NFL's No. 1 pass defense but the Bills were 28th against the run.

If the game comes down to a long field goal, the advantage goes to the Jaguars. Cam Little set the NFL record with a 68-yarder earlier in the season, made a 67-yarder in Week 18 and nailed one from 70 in the preseason.

Buffalo is 0-2 in the playoffs against Jacksonville.

BILLS: 26-23

Line: Eagles minus 6

The 49ers missed an opportunity to get the No. 1 seed and a bye when they lost to Seattle 13-3. This season might have been coach Kyle Shanahan's best season. The Niners lost their two best players on defense, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, to season-ending injuries. Purdy missed eight games and their group of wide receivers was decimated by injuries. McCaffrey led the offense with an all-everything season. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh held his unit together but now they've lost linebacker Tatum Bethune for the rest of the season with a groin injury. Star left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring) and wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) will be evaluated later this week to determine whether they can return after missing Week 18.

It's a tough task going to Philadelphia to face a rested team. The Eagles sat many of their starters and missed an opportunity to get the No. 2 seed. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and the rest of Philadelphia's star-studded offense were inconsistent under first-year coordinator Kevin Patullo. But Vic Fangio's defense is one of the league's best.

EAGLES: 24-20

Line: Patriots minus 3 1/2

Despite a depleted offensive line, Justin Herbert got the Chargers to this point. Now, he's seeking his first career playoff win in six years. He's got a defense that can help him get there. Coordinator Jesse Minter's unit ranked fifth this season. Edge rushers Khalil Mack and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu and hybrid safety Derwin James are standouts. It's going to be a big challenge for Drake Maye in his first playoff game.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel knows how to win big games. So does Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh. Home-field advantage is a big factor in this one. The Chargers were 9-8 ATS, but 4-1 as underdogs this season. New England was 12-5 ATS.

PATRIOTS: 22-21

Line: Texans minus 3

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud have made the playoffs in each of their three years together in Houston, overcoming an 0-3 start this season. The NFL's No. 1 defense led by Will Anderson Jr., Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre makes the Texans a Super Bowl contender despite a No. 5 seed. That's why they're a road favorite.

The Steelers won the AFC North when Baltimore's Tyler Loop missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt wide right. Aaron Rodgers was in vintage form in the fourth quarter to lead Pittsburgh without DK Metcalf. T.J. Watt came back and instantly made an impact.

Houston has never won a playoff game on the road, going 0-5. Pittsburgh has lost six straight playoff games but the Steelers have won 23 consecutive home games on Monday night since 1991.

TEXANS: 23-16

