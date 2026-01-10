Saunders goes for 24 as No. 9 BYU holds off rival Utah for first road rivalry win since 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — Richie Saunders may have saved his best road rivalry game for his last one.

Saunders scored 17 of his 24 points to go with 14 rebounds in the second half, and Robert Wright III added 23 points and six assists as No. 9 BYU held off Utah 89-84 in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

AJ Dybantsa supplied 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) and Keba Keita had 11 points and seven rebounds in his final return to the Huntsman Center.

Terrance Brown poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Runnin' Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12), and Don McHenry scored 21.

After the Cougars led by as many as 13 midway through the half, McHenry scored the hoop and the harm with 8:03 to go that capped a 9-2 run and pulled the Utes within five, 73-68.

A few minutes later, Brown found Keanu Dawes, who was playing with four fouls, with a bounce pass for a baseline dunk that pulled Utah within 80-78 with 3:35 to go.

But BYU outrebounded the Utes 42-31, including 17 offensive rebounds, and the Utes could get no closer.

This story will be updated.