Saunders goes for 24 as No. 9 BYU holds off rival Utah for first road rivalry win since 2021

By Sean Walker, KSL | Posted - Jan. 10, 2026 at 10:33 p.m.

 
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — Richie Saunders may have saved his best road rivalry game for his last one.

Saunders scored 17 of his 24 points to go with 14 rebounds in the second half, and Robert Wright III added 23 points and six assists as No. 9 BYU held off Utah 89-84 in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

AJ Dybantsa supplied 20 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Cougars (15-1, 3-0 Big 12) and Keba Keita had 11 points and seven rebounds in his final return to the Huntsman Center.

Terrance Brown poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Runnin' Utes (8-8, 0-3 Big 12), and Don McHenry scored 21.

After the Cougars led by as many as 13 midway through the half, McHenry scored the hoop and the harm with 8:03 to go that capped a 9-2 run and pulled the Utes within five, 73-68.

A few minutes later, Brown found Keanu Dawes, who was playing with four fouls, with a bounce pass for a baseline dunk that pulled Utah within 80-78 with 3:35 to go.

But BYU outrebounded the Utes 42-31, including 17 offensive rebounds, and the Utes could get no closer.

This story will be updated.

Most recent BYU Basketball stories

Related topics

BYU BasketballBYU CougarsSportsUtah UtesCollege
Sean Walker, KSLSean Walker
KSL BYU and college sports reporter

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  