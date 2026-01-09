Kevin Durant passes Wilt Chamberlain for 7th on the NBA's career scoring list

By Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 9, 2026 at 10:08 p.m.

 
Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, center, shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Portland, Ore.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant, center, shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Howard Lao)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kevin Durant passed Wilt Chamberlain for seventh on the NBA's career scoring list when he hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter of the Houston Rockets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Durant needed 15 points going into the game to eclipse Chamberlain, who scored 31,419 points. Durant's jumper with 7:57 left in the third gave him 31,422.

Dirk Nowitzki is sixth on the career list with 31,560 points.

Durant, 37, is in his 18th NBA season and is a 15-time All-Star. He also surpassed 8,000 career rebounds Friday night.

"No, it doesn't amaze me when you see the work ethic and what he does on a day-to-day basis," Rockets coach Ime Udoka said before Friday night's game about Durant's impending milestone.

Blazers coach Tiago Splitter said he remembered being impressed by Durant when he was a young player with Oklahoma City.

"Just a young Kevin Durant, scoring 30 every night, and he just keeps doing that, which is amazing," Splitter said. "At his age, of course, he's probably at the end of his career, but just doing that every night is just impressive."

When the milestone was announced to fans at the Moda Center, Durant was rewarded with warm applause and a hug from Splitter.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Photos

Most recent NBA stories

Related topics

NBANational Sports
Anne M. Peterson
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  