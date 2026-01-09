Building a healthier future: How Joyce University is setting the standard in workplace excellence

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

At Joyce University, employee well-being is not a perk or an afterthought; it's a core philosophy. The university's approach is guided by what it refers to as the Nine Dimensions of Well-being: physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, social, occupational, financial, environmental and cultural.

This philosophy has proven to be effective. Employees have validated the approach, describing greater autonomy over their time, better access to wellness resources and a stronger connection between their professional and personal growth.

And the approach has made a difference. Joyce University is redefining what workplace excellence looks like in higher education. For the third straight year, Joyce has earned recognition from both The Salt Lake Tribune as a Utah Top Workplace and Utah Business Magazine as one of Utah's Best Companies to Work For. USA Today and Top Workplaces have also recognized Joyce's people-first culture, including a Remote Work Award celebrating its innovative approach to flexible work.

These distinctions underscore a philosophy that places employee well-being at the center of institutional success.

Workplace excellence through holistic well-being

Instead of treating well-being as separate categories, Joyce weaves its Nine Dimensions into daily life.

Fitness memberships, wellness challenges and stress management workshops support physical health, while peer support groups and counseling services build emotional resilience.

Financial programs help employees manage debt and plan for the future, and professional development opportunities foster intellectual and occupational growth.

Social and cultural vibrancy is nurtured through employee-led committees, celebrations and events that foster real connection.

Environmental well-being is integrated through sustainable practices and green initiatives that remind employees their health is tied to the world around them.

"When employees feel empowered and supported in every dimension of their lives, they bring that same energy and commitment to their students and colleagues," said Josh Knotts, president and CEO. "Our culture is about creating an environment where people can thrive. The awards we've received are less about recognition and more about evidence that this approach works."

The Total Rewards philosophy

Using the Nine Dimensions as a foundation, Joyce has developed a comprehensive benefits framework called the Total Rewards philosophy. Employees enjoy self-directed time off, flexible scheduling, fitness and mental health resources, and access to financial planning tools.

"We've designed Total Rewards to meet employees where they are professionally, personally and everywhere in between," explains Ann Johnson, VP of people and culture. "It's about creating an ecosystem where employees feel supported and valued at every stage of their careers."

Innovation in action: Joyce's Wellness Committee

Few programs demonstrate Joyce's culture in action better than the Wellness Committee, launched in 2021 and now a cornerstone of the employee experience. The committee, started by Senior Employee Experience Manager Natalie Jones, began with five members and has grown to nine, with representatives across various departments.

The committee introduced the Wellness Toolbox, a nine-month initiative highlighting one of the Nine Dimensions each month.The committee also launched peer support groups for caregiving, chronic illness, family challenges and emotional resilience.

"The Wellness Committee has created a culture where people feel excited to prioritize their health without feeling pressured," says Jones. "Participation has grown rapidly, and what began as a handful of employees has expanded into a thriving community that supports each other. It's been powerful to see wellness become something employees own for themselves."

Economic impact and job creation

While Joyce University's workplace programs are transformative for its employees, their impact extends far beyond culture. The university has expanded into over a dozen new states, creating new faculty and staff positions that stimulate local economies and advance Joyce's mission to prepare the next generation of nurses.

With more than 280 employees now working outside of Utah, Joyce's multi-state expansion has significantly broadened its national footprint. This growing remote and regional workforce reflects the university's commitment to meeting students where they are while strengthening local economies across the country.

"Growth for us isn't just about opening new programs," Johnson said. "It's about investing in people and communities. Every new hire strengthens both healthcare education and the local economy."

Leadership and vision

The consistency of Joyce's recognition comes from viewing culture as strategy. "Culture isn't a side project, it's the foundation of everything we do," said Knotts. "When we invest in people, our employees and our students, we strengthen the very core of Joyce University."

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do," said Dr. Shelley Johnson, provost and chief academic officer at Joyce University. "Whether they're teaching in the classroom or supporting students remotely from another state, each member of our team plays a vital role in advancing our mission. When our employees thrive, our students and communities do too."