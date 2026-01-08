Life begins at 59 for the globe's oldest professional soccer player

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 8, 2026 at 9:17 p.m.

 
FILE - Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura of Suzuka plays in a JFL soccer match against Oita in Suzuka, central Japan, July 14, 2024.

FILE - Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura of Suzuka plays in a JFL soccer match against Oita in Suzuka, central Japan, July 14, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP, File)

TOKYO — He turns 59 in February, and the globe's oldest professional soccer player has a new club as he gets set for his 41st season.

This is of course Kazuyoshi Miura who is known in Japan as "King Kazu."

Miura announced his signing this week with third-division J-League team Fukushima United. He is moving on loan from Yokohama FC and spent last season on loan with fourth-division club Atletico Suzuka.

He failed to score in seven matches with Suzuka.

Miura has played professionally in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia and Portugal. And of course in Japan. He made his debut in 1986 with Santos in Brazil, a club made famous by Brazilian star Pelé.

In 2017 at age 50, he became the oldest player to score in a professional match. That topped the record held by highly decorated England international Stanley Matthews.

Miura was one of the first big names in Japanese soccer. He scored 55 goals in 89 appearance and was a star with Japan's national team in the 1990s.

The Associated Press
