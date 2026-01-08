T-wolves hold a pregame moment of silence for Renee Good, the woman fatally shot by an ICE officer

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 8, 2026 at 7:43 p.m.

 
Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers players take part in a moment of silence for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer yesterday in Minneapolis, before an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers players take part in a moment of silence for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer yesterday in Minneapolis, before an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence before their game on Thursday night for Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman fatally shot in her car by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Good was killed following a brief confrontation with ICE officers Wednesday morning on a Minneapolis street about 3 miles from Target Center. The shooting fueled further protests around the Twin Cities in light of a recent surge of ICE activity in the area as part of the Trump administration's illegal immigration crackdown.

"As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said before his team faced the Cleveland Cavaliers. "We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened."

