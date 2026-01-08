Sabrina Ionescu sidelined for Unrivaled's 2nd season due to injury

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 8, 2026 at 5:19 p.m.

 
FILE - New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu controls the ball against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half of Game 1 during the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sept. 14, 2025, in Phoenix.

FILE - New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu controls the ball against the Phoenix Mercury during the second half of Game 1 during the first round of the WNBA basketball playoffs Sept. 14, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb, File)

MEDLEY, Fla. — Sabrina Ionescu will not play in the second season of Unrivaled because of an injury sustained during the WNBA season.

The 3-on-3 women's basketball league, which began its second season on Monday, announced the news Thursday, saying that Ionescu will still be involved with off-court initiatives and partnership opportunities.

The four-time WNBA All-Star with the New York Liberty played for Phantom BC during Unrivaled's first season and averaged 18.2 points and seven rebounds.

"While I'm disappointed I couldn't play this season, I'll be rooting for the Phantom," Ionescu said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to working with Unrivaled through content and broadcast opportunities and continuing to support the league's success."

Ionescu joined Napheesa Collier as stars who have been ruled out for Unrivaled's second season. Collier, an Unrivaled co-founder and the league's 2025 MVP, was set to have surgery on both of her ankles and will be sidelined four-to-six months.

