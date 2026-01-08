Trinity Rodman is back with the USWNT for the first time since April

By Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 8, 2026 at 10:35 a.m.

 
FILE - Washington Spirit's forward Trinity Rodman runs for a ball during the first half of a NWSL soccer match against Bay FC on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in San Francisco.

FILE - Washington Spirit's forward Trinity Rodman runs for a ball during the first half of a NWSL soccer match against Bay FC on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy, File)

Trinity Rodman has returned to the U.S. women's team for its annual January training camp and a pair of matches against Paraguay and Chile.

Rodman has not been named to a U.S. roster since last April because of injuries. She joins a group of 26 made up of National Women's Soccer League players because the camp is being held outside a FIFA competition window.

"Once again, our roster presents opportunity, for the coaching staff to evaluate players and for some NWSL players we haven't seen as much in the national team environment, as well as for some first-time call-ups, to show they can contribute in 2026, 2027 or beyond," coach Emma Hayes said in a statement Thursday. "We're looking forward to having a few more training days than usual in this camp as well as getting two matches to see this part of the player pool in game action and hopefully add even more depth and options for our 2026 SheBelieves Cup roster."

The camp at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, home of the LA Galaxy, will conclude with a match against Paraguay on Jan. 24. The United States plays Chile in Santa Barbara, California, on Jan. 27.

Among those called up for the first time were midfielders Riley Jackson and Sally Menti and forwards Maddie Dahlien and Reilyn Turner.

Rodman, who is a free agent after playing for the Washington Spirit for the past five seasons, has 47 appearances and 11 goals with the national team, more than any other player on the roster. She played in one match last year, a 2-0 victory over Brazil.

The U.S. roster by position with club affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC).

Defenders: Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Izzy Rodriguez (Kansas City Current), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit).

Midfielders: Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage), Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current), Sally Menti (Seattle Reign), Sam Meza (Seattle Reign), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns).

Forwards: Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars), Trinity Rodman (unattached), Yazmeen Ryan (Houston Dash), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns).

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Anne M. Peterson

