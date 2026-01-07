Ty Simpson declares for NFL draft after one season as Alabama's starting QB

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 7, 2026 at 2:52 p.m.

 
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) warms up before the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Indiana Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

2 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ty Simpson declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday, leaving Alabama after one season as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Simpson could be one of the top quarterbacks drafted in April. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza is seen as the likely No. 1 selection.

"I'll cherish all of it as I take the next step for preparing for the NFL draft," Simpson said in a video posted on social media.

Simpson said he was tempted to take an easier path while he spent three seasons waiting for his turn after being recruited by Nick Saban. Simpson said "you just are Alabama or you're not."

He cracked a rib in Alabama's 38-3 loss in the Rose Bowl to top-ranked Indiana and Mendoza. Simpson threw for 67 yards before that injury late in the first half, which knocked him out of the game. Alabama finished 11-4.

Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and completed 64.5% of his passes. He threw for 28 touchdowns with five interceptions, and he ran for two scores.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  