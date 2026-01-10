Beloved Island Park restaurant reopens under new management

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — A favorite Island Park gathering place is back in business. After a five-year hiatus, Boondocks, the eclectic comfort-food restaurant tucked along Yale-Kilgore Road in Shotgun Valley, has officially reopened, much to the delight of locals who long considered it their spot.

Boondocks first opened in 2007, built from the ground up by longtime Island Park residents Pat and Nancy Doyle, who purchased the property in 2002 after years of working in local kitchens.

Pat Doyle came to Island Park in 1978, cooking at places like Mack's Inn, Pond's Lodge and Island Park Lodge, where he eventually met Nancy. Both were seasoned cooks, and together they decided it was time to stop working for others and build something of their own.

What they built became legendary and is still talked about frequently by locals and those who have visited Island Park through the years.

From giant homemade cinnamon rolls, cheesecake and Nancy's family recipe carrot cake to calzones, chicken fried steak, ribs, green chile tamales and the restaurant's cult favorite Million Dollar Salad, Boondocks developed a loyal following.

With help from their two children, the Doyles made a solid living largely serving Island Park locals, at least at first.

"Once smartphones and the internet really took off, word got out that this was a good place to eat," he said. "Tourists wanted to eat where the locals eat. We got so busy that people would wait two hours for a table."

While that kind of success may sound like a good problem to have, it eventually became overwhelming. When COVID-19 hit, the Doyles scaled back to occasional catering before ultimately closing the doors.

Boondocks Restaurant all lit up for the holidays on a recent wintery night in Island Park. The longtime local favorite recently reopened after a five-year closure. (Photo: Lisa Lette, EastIdahoNews.com)

Now, Boondocks is starting a new chapter with a new leader at the helm.

Rexburg native Troy Brown, who has extensive restaurant experience and has worked in Island Park for several years, is managing and leasing the restaurant from the Doyles and carrying on their tradition of homemade comfort food with a few fresh twists of his own.

The restaurant quietly reopened Dec. 18 with a soft opening over the holidays, drawing locals back in almost immediately.

Local diners will recognize many of Pat and Nancy's original menu items, along with rotating chef's specials such as recent holiday offerings like shrimp scampi and ribeye steak.

"Leasing Boondocks all came together very fast," Brown said. "We're excited to serve the community again with all homemade food, including freshly made soups and salad dressings and hand-breaded, hand-baked items. The giant cinnamon rolls and the Million Dollar Salad are among the items that are staying."

This summer, Brown plans to add seasonal favorites like huckleberry lemonade and desserts. Beer and wine will be available once licensing is finalized.

For those who have experienced Boondocks before, or for those who may be newcomers, the one-of-a-kind vibe will not change.

The restaurant's quirky, conversation-starting décor remains intact, from stained glass and antique barbed wire displays to crosscut saws, vintage kitchen tools from the 1960s and 1970s, the old milkshake machine and the big white gas stove salvaged from the original Mack's Inn.

"It still has that old-time feel. That's not going anywhere. Even the bathrooms and the kitchen are decorated," Brown said. "There's always something to talk about while looking around here at Boondocks."

Brown and the Doyles believe the timing of the reopening of Boondocks could not be better, especially with recent paving improvements to Yale-Kilgore Road connecting Island Park to Dubois and the opening of Hardrock50 Cabin Rentals next door.

"This road just keeps getting busier," Pat said. "Traffic through this part of town is only going to increase."

"I know we've got some big shoes to fill," added Brown who is working with a minimal staff starting out. "But were working hard and ready to welcome the community back to Boondocks with the great service and home cooking they've been missing."

Local musicians and Boondocks founders Pat and Nancy Doyle perform music at Island Park’s Shotgun Bar. The restaurateurs were rarely photographed working at Boondocks, as they were too busy running the kitchen and dining room. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

In the meantime, Pat and Nancy Doyle, who are popular local musicians, are on an extended winter vacation and will return to their home in Island Park soon to give the new Boondocks a try themselves.

For now, Boondocks is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. As the restaurant gains its footing and perfects its menu, Brown said plans include expanding hours and eventually opening for breakfast and lunch.