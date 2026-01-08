Family, community rallies in support of Cache County woman severely injured in crash

LEWISTON, Cache County — A 19-year-old woman has a long road to recovery after suffering severe injuries from a crash last Friday, Jan. 2.

Sarah Coulson said her niece, Abby Erickson, was hit head-on in a serious car accident Friday afternoon near the cemetery in Lewiston, Cache County.

"Abby was driving, and then she had her friend in the passenger seat; they both have broken backs. Abby also has a broken neck, a (broken) sternum and a broken foot," Coulson said.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander, an SUV with six passengers, failed to yield and struck the car Erickson and her friend were in, head-on, as they were traveling east on state Route 61.

"Both female occupants in the passenger car suffered serious injuries. Only minor injuries were sustained in the SUV," Alexander said Tuesday.

Damage left to Abby Erickson's car after a crash on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026 in Lewiston. The 19-year-old's family and community are aiding in support during her recovery. (Photo: Sarah Coulson)

Coulson said her niece is usually very outgoing, energetic and active, but in light of the recent crash, Erickson will likely have a lot more downtime.

"Abby is a full-time welder and one of the hardest working people I know," she wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. "Not being able to work is devastating for her, and the medical bills and lost income add so much stress during an already overwhelming time."

Erickson was hospitalized for a time as a result of her injuries and has since been released.

Coulson said Erickson is staying with family in Nibley until she is fully recovered, and the timing at this point is uncertain.

Pending surgery on her neck and back, Coulson said doctors estimate Erickson will be out of work for at least six weeks, though neck recovery could potentially take longer.

The family has set up a GoFundMe* to help support Erickson while she focuses on recovering from the incident and to help her not have to worry about missed pay from being unable to work.

A local business that Erickson frequented is also stepping up to help out.

The owners at Cache Coffee & More in Logan said they've named Erickson's favorite drink after her for the rest of January and plan to donate proceeds from its sales to Erickson.

"It's strawberry syrup with Dr Pepper, heavy cream and whipped cream, and that's her favorite drink when she comes in; that's what she always orders, so we just turned it into Abby's drink," said Mindie Buttars, co-owner of Cache Coffee & More.

She said Erickson has been a regular customer for quite some time, and when Buttars got the news about what happened to her, the coffee shop wanted to help.

Buttars said her family, too, knows the agony that comes with a loved one being impacted by a traffic collision.

"We had a son that broke his back in a motorcycle accident a couple years ago, so we know exactly what it's like," she told KSL.com.

Cache Coffee & More wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, calling Erickson a hard worker who knows about grit and determination. They're hoping that support from customers and the local community can help give the 19-year-old a boost in her recovery.

"Abby's a part of our community," Buttars said. "She comes through the doors, and we always say we don't have customers — we have families, so that makes her a part of our family."

Cache Coffee & More is located at 970 South U.S. 89, Ste. 130.

Coulson said her niece is typically a safe driver who always wears her seat belt, but the recent accident signals the unpredictability of the roads and other commuters.

"It just goes to show like, you can be the safest driver, but you can't control what other people do," she said.

But despite the collision and Erickson's subsequent injuries, Coulson said the family is grateful she is alive.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.