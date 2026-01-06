Warriors coach Steve Kerr ejected after heated exchange over no-call in 4th quarter vs Clippers

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

A furious Kerr was given back-to-back technical fouls after he appeared to become upset about John Collins of the Clippers not being called for goaltending. The 60-year-old coach was yelling as he crossed over the midcourt line on the sideline to pursue the referees with an assistant and players Gary Payton II and Gio Santos restraining him.

"I think it was that goaltending call that was missed," assistant Terry Stotts said when asked what in particular set Kerr off. "There was probably some other things, but that was the last straw probably. I didn't see a replay, but it sure seemed obvious at the time that it was a goaltend."

Kerr was ejected for the fifth time in his coaching career with 7:57 remaining and walked off to jeers from the Intuit Dome crowd. The Warriors lost 103-102 after Golden State's Steph Curry fouled out for the first time since 2021.

"I'm up here because I'm saving Steve some money," said Stotts, who appeared at the postgame news conference in place of Kerr.

Rapper Snoop Dogg did commentary on the game for streaming service Peacock and he got especially animated when Kerr kept advancing toward the referees.

"The Arizona Wildcat came out and look at it," Snoop Dogg said, making snarling sounds.

Kerr was a standout basketball player at the University of Arizona in the late 1980s.

