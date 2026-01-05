Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin leaves game against the Mammoth because of injury

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 5, 2026 at 5:50 p.m.

 
A puck shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (not shown) gets by New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec 15, 2025, in New York.

A puck shot by Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (not shown) gets by New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec 15, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NEW YORK — New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin left his team's game Monday night against Utah midway through the first period with an apparent left leg injury.

Shesterkin's leg bent awkwardly with his skate on the ice as he attempted to avoid contact with Mammoth forward JJ Peterka, who was on the edge of the crease. Peterka did not appear to make contact with Shesterkin, who lay down in the net in pain while he was attended to by a trainer.

The 30-year-old face of the franchise was helped off the ice by the trainer and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov and did not put any weight on his left foot. Veteran backup Jonathan Quick replaced Shesterkin.

Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie in 2022 and is in the first season of an eight-year, $92 million contract that made him the highest-paid player at the position in league history. The Russia native from Moscow is 17-12-4 with a 2.47 goals-against average and .912 save percentage this season, his seventh with the Rangers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Photos

Most recent NHL stories

Related topics

NHLNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  