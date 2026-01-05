Locals in the NFL playoffs: These former Utah high school, college stars are on postseason rosters

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

AROUND THE SHIELD — Whether or not the Denver Broncos are Super Bowl contenders, we'll leave up to smarter individuals in Las Vegas or Atlantic City.

But the Broncos have as good of a chance as anyone, and then some, after a 19-3 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye to open the postseason.

Former Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles is one of three active Broncos who played high school or college football in the state of Utah, and the former Westlake High and Snow College lineman has been a key starter on a battered and bruised offensive line.

That could've been disastrous midway through Sunday's regular-season finale, when Bolles lingered down on the turf in significant paint before the athletic training staff had to help him off with a visible limp.

But two plays into Denver's first drive of the second half, the 300-pounder jogged on to the field to rejoin his team — and was met with a rousing ovation from the home faithful.

He doesn't plan to miss any more time, either.

"I got 14 days to get right," Bolles told the Denver Post in the postgame locker room. "So I'ma be good."

Garett Bolles plants the flag after the Broncos clinch the one-seed 😤 pic.twitter.com/PlhK67qGcd — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 5, 2026

Bolles has started all 132 games of his nine-season career, including 16 as the Broncos wrapped up their first AFC No. 1 seed since 2015 — which is also Denver's last Super Bowl title.

That streak includes all 51 of the Broncos' possible 51 regular-season games over the past three seasons for the Pro Bowler, when he returned from a leg fracture that cut his 2022 season short after just five games.

Here's a look at the 39 players who played high school or college football in the Beehive State on NFL playoff rosters. That includes 20 who played at the University of Utah, seven from BYU, five from Utah State, and two each from Weber State, Southern Utah and Snow College.

Of the group, 19 players at Utah high schools.

The Wild Card Weekend slate is official. pic.twitter.com/nsSSUUDT1L — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

AFC Playoffs

No. 1: Denver Broncos (14-3)

First round: Bye

Locals on the roster

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High

Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah

Karene Reid, LB, Utah/Timpview High (designated to return from injured reserve)

Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah (practice squad)

Kyrese White, WR, Utah State/Utah/Roy High (practice squad)

No. 2: New England Patriots (14-3)

First round: Sunday vs. Los Angeles Chargers (6 p.m. MST, NBC/Peacock/Universo)

Locals on the roster

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High

Miles Battle, CB, Utah (practice squad)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs the ball 99 yards for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Photo: John Raoux, Associated Press)

No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4)

First round: Sunday vs. Buffalo Bills (11 a.m. MST, CBS/Paramount+)

Locals on the roster

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Tim Patrick, WR, Utah

Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Utah (practice squad)

No. 4: Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7)

First round: Monday vs. Houston (6 p.m. MST, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+)

Locals on the roster

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East High (via Oklahoma State)

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Imagn Images)

No. 5: Houston Texans (12-5)

First round: Monday at Pittsburgh (6 p.m. MST, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+)

Locals on the roster

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford)

Junior Tafuna, DT, Utah/Bingham High (practice squad)

Ajani Carter, CB, Utah State (injured reserve)

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah/Herriman High (practice squad)

No. 6: Buffalo Bills (12-5)

First round: Sunday at Jacksonville (11 a.m. MST, CBS/Paramount+)

Locals on the roster

Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah

Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State

Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale)

No. 7: Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

First round: Sunday at New England (6 p.m. MST, NBC/Peacock/Universo)

Locals on the roster

Andre James, OC, Herriman High (via UCLA)

Thomas Yassmin, TE, Utah (practice squad)

Marcus Williams, S, Utah (practice squad)

NFC Playoffs

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. (Photo: Kevin Ng, Imagn Images)

No. 1: Seattle Seahawks (14-3)

First round: Bye

Locals on the roster

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State

Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah

No. 2: Chicago Bears (11-6)

First round: Saturday vs. Green Bay (6 p.m. MST, Prime Video)

Locals on the roster

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon) (injured reserve)

Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah/Murray High (injured reserve)

Xavier Carlton, DL, Utah/Juan Diego Catholic (practice squad — injured)

No. 3: Philadelphia Eagles (11-6)

First round: Sunday vs. San Francisco (2:30 p.m. MST, FOX/FOX Deportes)

Locals on the roster

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama)

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview

No. 4: Carolina Panthers (8-9)

First round: Saturday vs. LA Rams (2:30 p.m. MST, FOX/FOX Deportes)

Locals on the roster

Brady Christensen, OG, BYU/Bountiful High (injured reserve)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua scores a touchdown during overtime in an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (Photo: Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press)

No. 5: Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

First round: Saturday at Carolina (2:30 p.m. MST, FOX/FOX Deportes)

Locals on the roster

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High

No. 6: San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

First round: Sunday at Philadelphia (2:30 p.m. MST, FOX/FOX Deportes)

Locals on the roster

Fred Warner, LB, BYU (injured reserve)

Jakob Robinson, CB, BYU/Orem High (injured reserve)

No. 7: Green Bay Packers (9-7-1)

First round: Saturday at Chicago (6 p.m. MST, Prime Video)

Locals on the roster

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury

Chris Brooks, RB, BYU