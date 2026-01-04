Locals in the NFL: Puka Nacua passes Randy Moss for 2nd-most receiving yards in 3 seasons

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

AROUND THE SHIELD — One of the top receivers in the NFL had another field day in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Puka Nacua caught 10 passes for 76 yards in Los Angeles' 37-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals, including a stunning 2-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford as the Rams clinched the No. 5 seed in the NFC.

Nacua's 129 receptions led the NFL in the 2025 regular season, a mark that ranks tied for the seventh-most in a single campaign in league history with former Pittsburgh star Antonio Brown (2014). The former BYU and Orem High star also caught a career-best 10 touchdowns in his third season.

Nacua's 1,715 receiving yards is the 13th-best mark all-time, and second-best in 2025 behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seattle wide out caught 119 passes for 1,793 yards in 2025.

But Nacua still made history for receiving yards, passing Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss for the second-most receiving yards by a player in his first three seasons.

Nacua trails only Justin Jefferson, who had 4,825 yards in his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2020-22.

Los Angeles will face the NFC's No. 4 seed Carolina Panthers in the wild-card round at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here's a look at how other former Utah college and high school football standouts performed in the final week of the 2026 NFL regular season.

Puka Nacua passes HOF Randy Moss for the 2nd-most receiving yards by a player in their first 3 seasons in NFL history 😤@RamsNFL | #RamsHousepic.twitter.com/ThPfX8kYoA — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) January 5, 2026

Sunday Night Football

Pittsburgh 26, Baltimore 24

Steelers (10-7)

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Starting running back ran for 66 yards on 14 carries, caught five passes for 33 yards, and returned two kicks for 59 yards on special teams

Ravens (8-9)

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU : Reserve linebacker made two tackles on defense

: Reserve linebacker made two tackles on defense Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Alohi Gilman, S, Orem High (via Notre Dame): Starting safety made eight tackles with a tackle for loss and pass defended on defense

Yards. After. Contact. Jaylen Warren 💪



BALvsPIT on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/j5boo5AKzd — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2026

Sunday afternoon

Washington 14, Philadelphia 17

Commanders (5-12)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Starting linebacker totaled five tackles on defense

Eagles (11-6)

Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (via Alabama) : Reserve tight end made one tackle on special teams

: Reserve tight end made one tackle on special teams Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview High: Reserve receiver caught two passes for 20 yards and returned two punts for 20 yards (10.0 yards per return)

New England 38, Miami 10

Patriots (14-3)

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger High: Inactive for Week 18

Dolphins (7-10)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon High: Reserve quarterback went 0-for-2 passing

Las Vegas 14, Kansas City 12

Raiders (3-14)

No locals on the active roster

Chiefs (6-11)

Kingsley Suamataia, OG, BYU/Orem High : Started at left guard and hauled in a lateral for 14 yards

: Started at left guard and hauled in a lateral for 14 yards Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State : Starting wide receiver caught two passes for 4 yards

: Starting wide receiver caught two passes for 4 yards Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Kearns High (via Oregon): Reserve linebacker made two tackles on defense

Los Angeles 37, Arizona 20

Rams (12-5)

Puka Nacua, WR, BYU/Orem High: Starting wide receiver caught 10 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 24 yards on two carries

Cardinals (3-14)

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Active, but did not play

Garett Bolles plants the flag after the Broncos clinch the one-seed 😤 pic.twitter.com/PlhK67qGcd — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 5, 2026

Denver 19, Los Angeles 3

Broncos (13-3)

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah/Snow/Westlake High : Started at left tackle

: Started at left tackle Jonah Elliss, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker made one tackle on defense and another on special teams

Chargers (11-5)

Andre James, C, Herriman High (via UCLA): Started at center

Detroit 19, Chicago 16

Lions (9-8)

Penei Sewell, OT, Desert Hills High (via Oregon) : Inactive for Week 18

: Inactive for Week 18 Sione Vaki, RB, Utah: Reserve running back made one tackle on special teams

Bears (11-6)

Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (via Oregon) : Placed on injured reserve (Achilles)

: Placed on injured reserve (Achilles) Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: Starting defensive back made five tackles

One last 'Mr. Brightside' at Highmark Stadium.



Featuring Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox filming with a GoPro.#BillsMafia@BuffaloPluspic.twitter.com/H3roUdfwRG — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 5, 2026

Buffalo 35, New York 8

Bills (12-5)

Cole Bishop, S, Utah : Started at safety

: Started at safety Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah : Starting tight end caught three passes for 48 yards

: Starting tight end caught three passes for 48 yards Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah : Did not punt, but kicked three times in second half and added a tackle on special teams

: Did not punt, but kicked three times in second half and added a tackle on special teams Taron Johnson, CB, Weber State : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Jackson Hawes, TE, Highland High (via Georgia Tech/Yale): Reserve tight end caught one pass for 0 yards

Jets (3-14)

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham High (via USC): Placed on injured reserve (ankle)

Atlanta 19, New Orleans 17

Falcons (8-9)

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU : Starting running back had seven carries for 16 yards and caught one pass for 3 yards

: Starting running back had seven carries for 16 yards and caught one pass for 3 yards Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial (via Idaho) : Starting linebacker had six tackles and a pass defended

: Starting linebacker had six tackles and a pass defended Deven Thompkins, WR/RS, Utah State: Reserve receiver returned three punts for 26 yards and two kicks for 42 yards

Saints (6-11)

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU : Starting running back caught three passes for 32 yards, made one tackle on special teams, and made one tackle on a lost fumble

: Starting running back caught three passes for 32 yards, made one tackle on special teams, and made one tackle on a lost fumble Terrell Burgess, S, Utah : Reserve safety made on tackle on defense and one tackle on special teams

: Reserve safety made on tackle on defense and one tackle on special teams Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State: Starting defensive end had four tackles and a tackle for loss

Cleveland 20, Cincinnati 18

Jalen Davis: From practice squad to key player, inspiring Bengals' defense resurgence https://t.co/8LOXQnI1Vlpic.twitter.com/2DuxkffNvN — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) December 26, 2025

Browns (5-12)

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: Starting linebacker totaled seven tackles

Bengals (6-11)

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU : Punted five times for 222 yards (44.4 yards per punt) with four punts downed inside the 20

: Punted five times for 222 yards (44.4 yards per punt) with four punts downed inside the 20 Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Reserve cornerback had three tackles on defense and one tackle on special teams

Houston 38, Indianapolis 30

Texans (12-5)

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (via Stanford): Starting tight end caught four passes for 73 yards

Colts (8-9)

No locals on the active roster

Dalton Schultz snags it with one hand!



INDvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVntpic.twitter.com/EKeBkKFESH — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Jacksonville 41, Tennessee 7

Jaguars (13-4)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah : Starting linebacker totaled four tackles and a tackle for loss on defense, and one tackle on special teams

: Starting linebacker totaled four tackles and a tackle for loss on defense, and one tackle on special teams Tim Patrick, WR, Utah: Reserve wide receiver caught one pass for 4 yards

Titans (3-14)

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton High: Starting linebacker made four tackles on defense

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 3

Vikings (9-8)

Tyler Batty, LB, BYU/Payson High: Reserve linebacker made one tackle on defense

Packers (9-7-1)

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State : Active, but did not play

: Active, but did not play Zayne Anderson, S, BYU/Stansbury High : Placed on injured reserve (ankle)

: Placed on injured reserve (ankle) Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Reserve running back ran for 61 yards on 13 carries

New York 34, Dallas 17

Giants (4-13)

Jaxson Dart, QB, Corner Canyon/Roy High (via Ole Miss): Starting quarterback completed 22-of-32 passes for 230 yards with two touchdowns, and ran for 32 yards on five carries with four sacks taken and a fumble (recovered)

Cowboys (7-9-1)

No locals on the active roster

Jaxson Dart had an impressive rookie season



🍎 24 total TDs

🍎 5 INTs

🍎 2,740 total yards

🍎 74.3% adjusted completion rate pic.twitter.com/Kc7gH71Raj — PFF (@PFF) January 4, 2026

Saturday

Tampa Bay 16, Carolina 14

Buccaneers (8-9)

No locals on the active roster

Panthers (8-9)

No locals on the active roster

Seattle 13, San Francisco 3

Seahawks (14-3)

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State : Starting receiver caught one pass for 2 yards, returned two punts for 30 yards with two fair catches, and returned one kick for 34 yards

: Starting receiver caught one pass for 2 yards, returned two punts for 30 yards with two fair catches, and returned one kick for 34 yards Connor O'Toole, LB, Utah: Reserve linebacker played 12 snaps on special teams

49ers (12-5)