Djokovic cuts ties with players' group he co-founded due to concerns over transparency, governance

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 4, 2026 at 2:41 p.m.

 
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia cools himself with water during the men's singles semifinal match with Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia cools himself with water during the men's singles semifinal match with Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center, in Shanghai, China, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong,File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Novak Djokovic has cut ties with the Professional Tennis Players Association, the players' union he co-founded, saying "it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organization."

The 24-time Grand Slam champion launched the breakaway organization alongside Canadian player Vasek Pospisil in 2021.

Djokovic said Sunday evening on X that he had "ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented."

The PTPA last March launched legal action against the women's and men's tours, the International Tennis Federation and the sport's integrity agency, accusing the organizations of "systemic abuse, anti-competitive practices, and a blatant disregard for player welfare."

Djokovic said he "will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity.

"I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed."

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  