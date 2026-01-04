Alford's red-zone pick saves Falcons' 19-17 win over Saints, giving NFC South title to Panthers

By Charles Odum, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 4, 2026 at 2:16 p.m.

 
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) celebrates his interception with linebacker Josh Woods (42) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (20) celebrates his interception with linebacker Josh Woods (42) in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA — Dee Alford's red-zone interception stopped a potential go-ahead drive by New Orleans, and the Atlanta Falcons beat the Saints 19-17 on Sunday to give the NFC South title to the Carolina Panthers.

By closing the season with four consecutive wins, the Falcons (8-9) finished in a three-way tie with Carolina and Tampa Bay for first place in the NFC South. The Panthers won the tiebreaker with the best record within the division.

The Falcons completed a season sweep of the Saints (6-11), who had their four-game winning streak end.

Trailing 16-10, the Saints drove from their 25 to the Atlanta 20 before Alford returned his interception of Tyler Shough's pass intended for Dante Pettis 59 yards to the Saints 27 with 3:14 remaining. The play set up Zane Gonzalez's fourth field goal, a 38-yarder, to extend Atlanta's lead to nine points.

Shough answered with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Bell with 1:11 remaining, but Atlanta's Kyle Pitts recovered an onside kick.

Charles Odum
