Vikings get Justin Jefferson past the 1,000-yard mark in the final game of a trying season

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 4, 2026 at 12:24 p.m.

 
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Jefferson has finally passed the 1,000-yard mark, in the last game of the season for the Minnesota Vikings.

With his fifth catch on Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers, a simple hitch route he turned into a 17-yard gain, the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver hit the four-digit mark for the sixth consecutive year. Jefferson immediately received a loud ovation from the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd.

The only other receivers in NFL history to start their careers with six straight 1,000-yard seasons were Randy Moss (1998-2003) and Mike Evans (2014-19).

Jefferson already has the most receiving yardage (8,379 entering the game) all time over a player's first six years in the league. This was by far his most difficult season, with the Vikings offense frequently struggling in the early developmental process for quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who also missed seven games because of injuries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  