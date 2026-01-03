Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry apologizes for actions after controversial call late in Cal loss

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry apologized Saturday, one day after charging at an official following his team's controversial loss to Cal. He also received a public reprimand from the Atlantic Coast Conference for his actions.

Shrewsberry was angry over how what became a four-point play was officiated in the final seconds of the Fighting Irish's 72-71 loss. The Irish, up by three, fouled Cal's Dai Dai Ames — trying to keep him from attempting a game-tying 3-pointer.

Ames got the shot off anyway, then made the free throw that put the Bears ahead to stay. As time expired, Shrewsberry briefly charged off the court in the direction of referee Adam Flore, who had already left the floor.

"I want to apologize for what took place immediately after the Cal game last night," Shrewsberry said in a statement released by Notre Dame. "My actions were inappropriate and not symbolic of the leader I strive to be and what Notre Dame expects of its coaches and educators. I will learn from this lack of judgement and be better in the future."

Shrewsberry also apologized to his team, Notre Dame and its leadership, to the ACC and to Cal coach Mark Madsen and the Bears, "as my actions were unacceptable," he said.

The ACC, in issuing the reprimand, said it considers the matter now closed. Shrewsberry is expected to meet with reporters in a regularly scheduled ACC teleconference on Monday and Notre Dame does not play again until a home game on Jan. 10 against Clemson.

Shrewsberry "aggressively confronted" the referee, the conference said, adding that the "unsportsmanlike behavior that was displayed is unacceptable and tarnishes the on-court play between these institutions."

It was a wild sequence. Officials originally called Ames' shot good, then said the foul was before the shot, then changed their minds once again and deemed the 3-pointer good for a second time. Notre Dame's Logan Imes was called for the foul, and replays showed he tried to foul Ames at least twice previously on the play — with neither drawing a whistle. Fouling, when leading by three points late in games, is a common strategy for some teams in an effort to prevent 3-point tries.

After Notre Dame missed a shot as time expired, Shrewsberry charged toward the corner of the floor — in Flore's direction — and needed to be held back by several assistant coaches and players. Shrewsberry composed himself after a few moments and participated in the postgame handshakes with Cal players and coaches.

"Tremendous respect for Coach Shrewsberry and the entire Notre Dame program. It's emotional for all of us," Madsen said. "In the handshake line, it was nothing but class, class act. ... We've had some battles for them. A lot of respect for Notre Dame."

