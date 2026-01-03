UN Security Council to meet Monday over US action in Venezuela

By Michelle Nichols, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 3, 2026 at 4:40 p.m.

 
Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres attends an interview at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, Sept. 11, 2024. Guterres called the deposition of President Nicolas Maduro "a dangerous precedent" on Saturday.

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres attends an interview at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, Sept. 11, 2024. Guterres called the deposition of President Nicolas Maduro "a dangerous precedent" on Saturday.

KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • The United Nations Security Council will meet Monday over U.S. action in Venezuela.
  • U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls the U.S. actions a "dangerous precedent."
  • Colombia, Russia and China requested the meeting amid escalating U.S.-Venezuela tensions.

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Monday after the U.S. attacked ​Venezuela and deposed its long-serving autocratic President Nicolas Maduro, a move that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres views as setting "a dangerous precedent."

Colombia, backed by Russia and China, requested the ⁠meeting of the 15-member council, diplomats said. The U.N. Security Council has met twice, in October and December, over ‌the escalating tensions between the United States and Venezuela.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday ⁠that Washington would run Venezuela "until such time as we can do a safe, proper and ‌judicious transition." It is ‍unclear how Trump plans to oversee Venezuela.

'A colonial war': Venezuela

"This is a colonial ⁠war aimed at destroying our republican form of government, ⁠freely chosen by our people, and at imposing a puppet government that allows the plundering of our natural resources, including the world's largest oil reserves," Venezuela's U.N. Ambassador Samuel Moncada wrote to the U.N. Security Council on Saturday.

He said the U.S. had violated the founding U.N. Charter, which states: "All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or ‍political independence of any state."

The military action overnight constitutes "a dangerous precedent," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The secretary-general continues to emphasize the importance of full respect, by all, of international law, including the U.N. Charter. He's deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected," Dujarric said.

The Trump administration has for months targeted suspected drug trafficking boats off the Venezuelan coast and the Pacific coast of ‌Latin America. The U.S. ramped up its military presence in the region and announced a blockade of all vessels subject ‌to sanctions, last month intercepting two tankers loaded with Venezuelan crude.

In October, the U.S. justified its action as consistent with Article 51 of the founding U.N. Charter, which requires the Security Council to be immediately informed of any action states take in self-defense against armed attack.

"This is not regime ⁠change this is justice," U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz posted on X ⁠on Saturday. "Maduro was an ‌indicted, illegitimate dictator that led a declared Narco-terrorism organization responsible for killing American citizens."

Michelle Nichols
