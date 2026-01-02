Coast Guard suspends search for survivors after strike on suspected drug vessels

By Anusha Shah, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 2, 2026 at 9:32 p.m.

 
A still image taken from the U.S. Southern Command X feed shows a vessel they accuse of narco-trafficking, released on Wednesday. The Coast Guard suspended its search for survivors from the vessel on Friday.

A still image taken from the U.S. Southern Command X feed shows a vessel they accuse of narco-trafficking, released on Wednesday. The Coast Guard suspended its search for survivors from the vessel on Friday. (U.S. Southern Command on X/Reuters)

WASHINGTON — The United States Coast ​Guard said on Friday it had suspended a search ⁠for people in the water in ‌the aftermath of a ⁠military strike earlier ‌in the ‍week on a convoy of ⁠suspected drug ⁠vessels in the Pacific Ocean.

"The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated more than 65 hours of search efforts, covering more than 1,090 nautical ‍miles under favorable visual conditions, with no sightings of survivors or debris," it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the military's Southern Command ‌said five people were killed in ‌a strike launched on two vessels, revised down from an earlier count of three, ⁠but did not ​indicate the ⁠location.

