A look at potential candidates for Utah football's offensive coordinator position

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The excitement of a bowl game win faded quickly as several Utah coaches left the program Thursday to follow former head coach Kyle Whittingham at Michigan.

And with the transfer portal now open through Jan. 16, newly-named head coach Morgan Scalley has a busy couple of weeks on his hands to put together a coaching staff — most of which will be on the offensive side of the ball — and to rebuild a roster.

With Scalley expected to promote linebackers coach Colton Swan to defensive coordinator, the primary focus is on the hiring of an offensive coordinator before filling in all the other position coaches.

Here's a look at some potential candidates (in no particular order) for Utah's offensive coordinator position.

Aaron Roderick, BYU

Offensive coordinator

The former Utah coach of several years returned to his alma mater BYU as offensive coordinator in 2017 and helped the Cougars to several successful seasons leading the offense, including back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Over that time, Roderick has helped developed several quarterbacks, including Zach Wilson, Jaren Hall, Kedon Slovis, Jake Retzlaff and freshman phenom Bear Bachmeier.

Roderick and Scalley developed a connection when the two were on the same coaching staff at Utah, and there has been interest in bringing Roderick's offensive experience back to Salt Lake City. Scalley, though, continues to interview potential candidates.

Brian Johnson, Washington Commanders

Assistant head coach, offensive pass game coordinator

The former Utah quarterback, who led the program to an undefeated season and Sugar Bowl win over Alabama, is enjoying life in the NFL as one of the top offensive minds in the league. In both the collegiate level and NFL, Johnson has been a strong developer of QB talent.

From 2012-13, Johnson served as Utah's offensive coordinator in one of his first coaching opportunities outside of his playing days. Since then, he has developed under several SEC and NFL programs and would bring a renewed look to Scalley's offense.

Though it's difficult to lure coaches away from the NFL, especially ones that continue to have success, Johnson could bring a strong offensive pedigree to his alma mater. But the NFL is likely where the former Utah player remains.

Jonathan Smith

Former Michigan State head coach

The former Michigan State head coach, who is now currently unemployed, has been one of the top offensive minds in collegiate football — from his days as offensive coordinator at Washington (2014-17) to taking Oregon State as head coach to new heights from 2018-23.

As a former quarterback at Oregon State under Mike Riley and Dennis Erickson, Smith has developed several quarterbacks like Jake Browning, D.J. Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles.

Marcus Arroyo, Arizona State

Offensive coordinator

The Arizona State offensive coordinator is a younger but experienced coach who has helped lift every offense he's overseen in his coaching tenure, including helping Oregon to an 11-2 record (and Pac-12 championship win over Utah) in 2019 and an Arizona State Big 12 championship in 2024.

That includes helping develop now NFL quarterback Justin Herbert and, most recently, Sam Leavitt to become some of the biggest names in the sport. Arroyo looks to bring physicality to the offensive side of the ball, while emphasizing explosive plays.

His offensive experience fits the model of what Scalley is looking for in an offensive system and could help provide consistency and development for Utah's quarterback room. As a bonus, he could potentially bring in tight end coach Jason Mohns, who coached Devon Dampier in high school.

Landon Keopple, Texas State

Offensive coordinator

An up-and-coming talent in the sport, Keopple has the least experience of the aforementioned candidates, but in his one season as OC with Texas State has the Bobcats' offense as one of the most efficient in the country.

Texas State ranks fifth in the country in total offense (475.8 yards), 12th in scoring offense (36.1 points) and 11th in rushing (220.5 yards). Keopple likes to use offensive motion to help create explosive plays, similar to how Jason Beck called his offense at New Mexico and Utah.

His quarterback at Texas State, Brad Jackson, threw for 3,050 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 692 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman this season.

Utah would be the first Power Four coaching job for the former Tulsa wide receiver who came into the program as a quarterback, but he could be the next rising star in the sport.