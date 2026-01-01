Anthony Joshua initially staying in Nigeria to recuperate after crash

By Ope Adetayo, Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 1, 2026 at 7:58 a.m.

 
Anthony Joshua stands on stage during a face-off against Jake Paul at a news conference promoting their upcoming heavyweight boxing match, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Anthony Joshua stands on stage during a face-off against Jake Paul at a news conference promoting their upcoming heavyweight boxing match, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LAGOS, Nigeria — British boxer Anthony Joshua is initially staying in Nigeria as he recuperates from injuries sustained after a deadly crash.

A vehicle carrying the former heavyweight champion and two of his associates crashed into a stationary truck on Monday on a major thoroughfare, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which links Ogun state to Lagos. The two associates, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, were killed.

Joshua was released from a Lagos hospital on Wednesday afternoon, and he paid his respects to his deceased associates at the morgue.

His promoter, Matchroom Boxing, told The Associated Press on Thursday: "As reported, Anthony was released from hospital last night and will remain in Nigeria over the coming days."

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

___

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas in Manchester, England, contributed to this report.

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
Ope Adetayo
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  