Olivia Miles' 4th triple-double in 5 games helps No. 8 TCU glide past BYU

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

PROVO — AJ Dybantsa and Olivia Miles have something in common: a triple-double in the Marriott Center.

Miles recorded her fourth triple-double in the past five games with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 8 TCU pulled past BYU 72-48 to improve to 14-0 Wednesday night at the Marriott Center.

It's the 10th triple-double of Miles' career, the third-most in NCAA women's basketball history behind only Sabrina Ionescu (26) and Caitlin Clark (11).

But Miles was also one of five double-digit scorers on the night, a list that included Clara Silva's 15 points and seven rebounds; 12 more from Marta Suarez and Taylor Bigby; and 10 from Veronica Sheffey for a TCU team that shot 45% from the field and assisted on 18-of-24 made field goals.

"That's the DNA of our team; that's what (coach Mark Campbell) instills in us," said Miles, the two-time Associated Press All-American and Notre Dame transfer. "We always want to make it as easy as possible on our team to hit shots. And I saw that they were helping a lot on weakside (defense). I'm capable and talented enough to make those passes across the floor, and I'm going to do it; I'm going to make you pay if you help too much. And if you don't help, I'll drive by.

"I'm blessed that I've put enough work into being able to do that."

𝙏𝙚𝙣 triple-doubles for Olivia Miles, who now ranks third outright in NCAA history!



📊 12 pts, 12 rbs, 10 ast#GoFrogspic.twitter.com/YYX4EmxqOD — TCU Women's Basketball (@tcuwbb) January 1, 2026

One week after Dybantsa's 30-point triple-double in the Marriott Center, the five-star freshman and projected NBA draft lottery pick sat behind the east basket with BYU teammates Robert Wright III and Xavion Staton to witness another one in the former home of "Mr. Triple-Double," Kyle Collinsworth.

Sydney Benally led BYU (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting including four 3-pointers, and Delaney Gibb scored 14 with five assists in her first start since Nov. 15 against Fresno State.

Lara Rohkohl added five points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block for the Cougars, who forced 15 turnovers but scored just six points off turnovers while shooting 30% from the field.

That included 25% in the second half and just 3-of-17 from the floor in the final quarter, when TCU (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) took a 33-27 halftime lead and stretched it to the 24-point margin with a 39-21 second-half spurt.

Miles was only part of that, and she captured the attendance of the 3,661 fans in attendance — the most in the building since Jan. 25 against Utah. That included some two dozen or so family and friends from the Navajo reservation of Benally, the former two-time New Mexico Gatorade Player of the Year who is one half of the only true freshman backcourt duo in NCAA Division I with teammate Olivia Hamlin to score at least 100 points with 20 steals.

"Playing at home is always great," Benally said. "The support was fun, and having my family here was great while playing against a top-10 team. We just wanted to show out; I was locked in."

Not bad for a New Year's Eve game during the semester break on campus, when student tickets were replaced by families with small children that screamed with every big play, foul and call with or against the home team.

BYU's Sydney Benally (2) shoots a 3-pointer during a Big 12 women's basketball game against No. 8 TCU, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025 at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. (Photo: Zach Hunter for KSL.com)

"I think it helped us stay in the game," Rohkohl said. "We wanted to show out for them because they showed up for us today. I have not seen this big of a crowd this season. … It was amazing, and the crowd was cheering for us the whole game. It was just nice to see that we have Cougar Nation always behind us."

It also may have done something for Miles, the Big 12 preseason newcomer of the year and active Division I leader in career assists per game (6.7) who helped Team USA win gold at the FIBA AmeriCup over the summer.

"I don't think MC knew what he was getting himself into when he recruited me. I'm a very feisty one, but I think I'm learning to channel it in the right ways; I feed off the energy from the crowd. I love when people are hating (on) me — it makes me even more mad when we're winning, or when we're up 20 on their home court. It's just a blessing to do that; pressure is a privilege, and I'm always going to bring energy."

It's all part of what makes Miles a complete player, BYU coach Lee Cummard said — and one that will likely be in the running for Big 12 player of the year all season.

"I've watched quite a bit of basketball this season, and I think she's as good a playmaker as anybody I've seen," Cummard said. "I've watched a lot of leagues, a lot of teams, and she's tremendous. Some of those passes she threw were impressive. She's a really good playmaker, and she's going to be a good player for a long time."

BYU opens the 2026 calendar year hosting unbeaten Arizona State on Saturday (2 p.m. MST, ESPN+), while TCU travels north on I-15 to Utah (7 p.m. MST, ESPN+).